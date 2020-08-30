Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department Locates Two Wanted Fugitives

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two wanted fugitives in Northern Michigan.

Saturday, deputies say they found a Barryton man and a Weidman woman in the Diamond Lake area.

Both had outstanding warrants and had been on the run for several months.

When deputies detained them, they say they also found narcotics in the fugitives’ possession.

The man and woman’s names along with their specific charges will be released once they have been arraigned.