DNR Officer and Good Samaritan Save Woman From Burning Mobile Home

A DNR officer is being praised for rescuing an Ottawa County woman from a burning mobile home.

Wednesday afternoon, off-duty conservation officer Robert Slick was out jogging in Spring Lake.

He saw thick smoke and followed it to the Country Estates Mobile Home Park.

Slick ran and found a mobile home swallowed by flames.

Someone nearby told him an elderly disabled woman was stuck inside.

He along with another man were able to force a door open.

They found the woman alert and talking but she was trapped in her laundry room by her walker.

The two men picked her up and were able to safely carry her outside.

“The department is proud of officer Slick and the gentleman who assisted him,” said Gary Hagler, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

“They risked their own lives to save another. A conservation officer is never truly off-duty and is trained to respond to situations like this.”