Women’s March TC Holds USPS Support Rally

Tensions over USPS changes are growing in Northern Michigan.

One Traverse City organization held a rally this afternoon in order

To show how important they believe the service is.

Women’s March Traverse City took to Facebook this week.

They asked community members to bring signs and line Grandview Parkway.

Protesters say veterans and other depend on the USPS to get their prescriptions and other medicines.

Rally organizer and business owner, Monica Evans, says

She has also been effected by the slow down in service.

“I’m a licensed day care provider and I had to mail in my renewal application and it should have taken two days. It’s been two weeks and they still haven’t gotten it,” said Evans.

Women’s March Traverse City says they will continue to support the postal service and will hold more events if needed.