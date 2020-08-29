Michigan Reports 799 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Michigan is seeing its highest average number of coronavirus cases since early May.

Saturday, state health officials reported 799 new cases.

This makes Michigan’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases 101,478.

The seven-day rolling average for both Friday (804) and Saturday (782) is the highest the state has had since May 4 (820).

21 more people are also being reported as dead, making Michigan’s death toll 6,467.

Seven of those were identified during a records review.

76,151 Michigan residents are listed as recovered as of Aug. 28,

This is up 3,571 from last week.

In contrast, the state had 5,474 new coronavirus cases confirmed since Aug. 23.