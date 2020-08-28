Whitmer Administration Receives Federal Approval to Require More Insurance Coverage in Opioid Crisis

Governor Whitmer’s Administration just received federal approval to require more insurance coverage in the fight against the opioid crisis.

The state says they can now add two new benefits to treat opioid use disorder to Michigan’s Essential Health Benefits benchmark plan for the 2022 plan year.

The centers for Medicare and Medicaid services approved the proposal on Friday.

With the approval, individual and small group health insurance plans must provide coverage of at least one intranasal reversal spray when prescribing certain opioids, and remove barriers to prescribing treatments of opioid use disorder.

The state says these new benefits will enhance the coverage already required in those plans.