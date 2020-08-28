Traverse City Prepares for Vice Pres. Mike Pence’s Rally at Avflight

Vice President Mike Pence will be here in Northern Michigan Friday evening following this week’s Republican National Convention.

He officially accepted the party’s nomination for vice president this week.

Friday at 5 p.m., Pence will host an America First campaign rally at Avflight in Traverse City as he continues to promote President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Cherry Capital Airport and Avflight have been undergoing preparations for this event.

Local Republican leaders are also preparing as they await to attend Friday’s rally.

Starting at 6 a.m. and going every half hour, Gabriella Galloway and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins are live at Avflight in Traverse City. Our interview lineup on Michigan This Morning includes:

Jack OMalley

Wayne Schmidt

John Roth

Kevin Klien

Haider Kazim with the Grand Traverse County Republican GOP

Doors open at Avflight starting at 3 p.m. The public is welcome, but doors close at 4:30 pm.

The Vice President is set to take the stage at 5 p.m. You can watch it live on 9&10 News.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will bring you complete coverage of the vice president’s visit to Traverse City throughout the day.