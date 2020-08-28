Traverse City Light & Power Rolls Out First Phase of Fiber Internet Service

At a time when everyone needs to be online, a Northern Michigan public utility is rolling out fiber internet service.

Traverse City Light & Power is hooking up customers to ultra-high speed connections so everyone can work, stream and surf faster.

The fiber project has been in the works for more than a decade, and now they’re able to hook up a few thousand customers during this first round of installations and connections.

The city is excited and says this could attract companies and families to the area.

The whole fiber network is being phased in neighborhood by neighborhood, starting near Second Street, but will eventually serve the whole city including homes and businesses.

City commissioner Amy Shamroe has been a proponent of the project and is a beta-tester for the service.

“The speed we’re getting on this fiber network is going to be so much faster, your connections are going to be so much better and that’s really, especially right, we’re looking to connect as people,” said Shamroe.

TCL&P says they want to know which areas are interested in the service so they can plan possible expansions beyond city lines.

To learn more about the service or to sign up go to https://tclpfiber.servicezones.net/