The Princess of Ludington: New Ferry Tours

A new way to approach history in Ludington is making its way out to the water.

The Princess of Ludington is a 65-foot ferry boat built in 1973.

The boat first served as a ferry to Mackinac Island and then the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin.

New owner Al Laaksonen brought it to Ludington to provide tours of the Pere Marquette Lake and the Lake Michigan shoreline.

He says there are four tour options.

“One is the p.m. watershed tour here, that’s inside the lake. The second one I wanted to do was to the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant. The third tour was to Big Point Sable. The fourth one I set up was a sunset tour.”

You can also book private tours for parties and groups. To learn more, visit ludingtonharbortours.com.