Onboard the Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum, How You Can Get Some Rare Ship Memorabilia

Decommissioned in 2006, the original U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is now proudly the Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum.

The nonprofit museum allows people onboard for a unique look at Coastie life on the Mackinaw. Right now, they are also giving people an opportunity to get their hands on rare Mackinaw memorabilia.

“People see it going here and going there and they hear about the Mackinaw but it’s nice to tell them all about the Mackinaw, what she was all about,” said museum docent Chuck Rader.

Rader served as our tour guide and really knows his stuff.

“I was on here ‘81, ‘82, ‘86 to ‘90 and then ‘99 to 2003,” Rader said.

Rader served 30 years with the Coast Guard and did three tours on this very ship.

“They say ‘I grew up seeing this thing go up and down and I wondered what it was like on there,’” Rader said. “It’s kind of nice to have someone on board to actually tell them what it was actually like to be on board here.”

The nonprofit is also hosting a special raffle of Mackinaw memorabilia.

They are raffling off a life ring actually used on the ship, a rare replica of the ship, and a special Budweiser Mackinaw mirror.

