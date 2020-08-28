Ogemaw Heights High School Runner Sent to Hospital After Being Hit by Car

An Ogemaw County crash sent a high school student, who was out jogging, to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, a black Chevy Impala was turning left on M-33.

A black Audi was traveling southbound on M-33.

The Impala didn’t see the Audi and hit the car.

Deputies say the Audi spun out of control toward a group of Ogemaw Heights High School cross country runners who were running along the road, hitting one student.

That student was taken to MidMichigan Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

No one in the cars were injured.

9&10 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest throughout the day.