Michelle ‘No Bake’: Margarita Cheesecake Bites
Margarita Cheesecake Bites by Delish
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- 1 1/2 c. Crushed Pretzels
- 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 16 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 c. powdered sugar
- Juice and zest of 1 lime, reserving some zest for topping
- 2 tbsp. tequila
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Large pinch of kosher salt
Directions
- Line a 9”-x-9” baking dish with two strips of parchment paper, leaving an overhang.
- In a large bowl, mix together pretzels, butter, and granulated sugar until combined. Press in an even layer into the bottom of the baking dish. Freeze for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Then, mix in lime juice and zest, tequila, vanilla, and salt until creamy and smooth. Spread evenly on top of the pretzel crust. Top with more lime zest.
- Freeze until set, about 1 hour or more. Once firm, remove from baking dish and cut into 16 bite-size pieces. Keep in the freezer until ready to serve.