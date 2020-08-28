March on Washington: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist Says There is Work to Be Done

Friday thousands of protesters descended on the nation’s capital on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have A Dream Speech.

The march was organized by Rev. Al Sharpton after George Floyd was killed by police in May.

But the event took on new significance after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Family members from the men’s families spoke at the event along with democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist weighed in on Friday’s event.

“There is always going to be work to be done because we are trying to seek out a more perfect union. And that work may never be finished, but we will continue to try,” he said.

President Trump also took action by pardoning Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.

He commuted her sentence two years ago. She is now a criminal justice reform advocate.