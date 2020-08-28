Man on Stolen Moped Killed in Mecosta Co. Crash

Mecosta County Deputies responding to a stolen moped complaint were then called to a crash involving that stolen moped.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 10 Thursday night.

Deputies say a Cedar Springs man rear ended a Remus man who they believe stole the moped.

The sheriff’s office says that man died at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol is a factor in the crash, but did not say which driver is suspected of having alcohol in their system.