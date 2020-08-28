Man Arrested in Isabella Co. for Felonious Assault

A man was arrested in Isabella County after state police say he threatened two family members Thursday night.

Troopers were called to a home in Chippewa Township just after 8 p.m.

They say the 23-year-old used a handgun to threaten the pair and even said he’d burn down the home.

They were able to get away and call 911.

The suspect left with someone else and went to a wooded area with a gun.

State police used their canine units to search the area and they were able to arrest the suspect.

The man was taken to the Isabella County Jail.