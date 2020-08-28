Kingsley Superintendent Talks Safety After Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Kingsley Area Schools student has tested positive for coronavirus. Superintendent Dr. Keith Smith said the student is a high schooler, and thirteen of his or her classmates will now have to isolate.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department looked at seating charts and friend groups to determine who was at risk. Those kids will now continue school at home for two weeks with Kingsley’s online system.

Because of scheduled development days and holidays, they’ll only miss four days of in-person learning.

Kingsley has a mask optional policy, and Dr. Smith said the student who tested positive had been wearing one since returning to class.

Dr. Smith said he’s not necessarily surprised someone has tested positive, he’s just sad it happened so soon into the new year.

9&10 asked if this will change his safety protocols moving forward.

“You know…actually, no, I met with the custodial staff and we talked about what additional cleaning steps we should take and everything had already been done the building has been disinfected, we use the 360 machine,” he said. “[Our] plan that was approved by the state does allow for choice whether people did or didn’t have masks on,”

The district is urging all parents to monitor their kids every day to make sure they’re feeling well.

Dr. Smith is asking parents to keep them back if they’re under-the-weather.