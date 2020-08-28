Kalamazoo Man Dies on Sailboat in Lake Huron

A 77-year-old man died while he was on a sailboat in Lake Huron on Thursday.

The Alpena County Sheriff tells us the boat was just north of Thunder Bay Island when they got the call around 12:20 Thursday afternoon.

They say the man’s wife and son were performing CPR when deputies and firefighters arrived.

They were unable to save him.

The sheriff’s office says the family is from Kalamazoo and was sailing from Sandusky, Ohio where they had just brought the boat to Lake Michigan.