High School Cross Country Runner Hit in Collision in Ogemaw County

A head on collision Friday morning sent one Ogemaw Heights High School student to the hospital.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. on August 28 on M-33 just south of East State Road.

“Dispatch advised that there was a possible head-on injury on M-33 in front of the high school involving a jogger,” said Ogemaw County Sheriff Deputy Brian Gilbert.

Gilbert said a Chevy Impala was turning left on M-33 into a driveway near the high school. An Audi was traveling southbound on M-33.

The Chevy didn’t see the Audi and hit the car.

The Audi then spun out of control toward a group of Ogemaw High School cross country runners who were running along the road, hitting one of the runners.

“I was standing by the parking lot and I heard tires screeching,” said Ogemaw Heights High School senior Nick Screws. “One of the runners that was right behind him yelled ‘it’s one of ours’ and that’s when I just booked it over here as fast as I could.”

Screws said the situation happened so quickly, and is sending prayers to the runner’s family.

“I’m really hoping he makes it out of this no matter how he comes out,” said Screws. “Just that he comes out breathing.”

The runner was sent to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in West Branch before being transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint by ambulance.