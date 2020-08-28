Hillsdale Man Faces Multiple Charges for Assaulting Police Officer, Standoff in Mancelona

A Hillsdale man will face multiple charges after attacking a public safety officer.

On Thursday, he led police on a chase followed by an eight hour standoff in Mancelona.

It started when police say he almost hit another car in Petoskey.

Officer Brock Kimball contacted him at a gas station and he threw hot coffee on his face causing first degree burns.

He then took off, leading to a chase across county lines with multiple agencies.

The standoff started on US-131 and Elder in Mancelona.

Police say the man had multiple weapons and four children in his car and wouldn’t get out of his car.

Now he’s facing multiple charges in both Antrim and Emmet Counties.

Michigan State Police called in a negotiator and the bomb squad to assist.

They say he had several weapons on him including a hand gun shot gun and revolver.

Around 5 p.m. the children were rescued and he was taken to the Antrim County Jail.

In Antrim County, he’s facing charges of resisting and obstructing police, fleeing and eluding, felony fire arm offenses and carrying a concealed weapon.

He’ll face more charges in Emmet County as well including assault and battery.

His name will be released when he’s officially arraigned.