Healthy Living: Researchers Study Link Between Blood Type, COVID-19

Research on the novel coronavirus has already determined that men, people of color, and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk of having severe COVID-19 cases.

But can your blood type also be a factor?

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists performed a genetic analysis on people who currently had COVID-19 and those who did not. They found that people with type A blood had a 50% greater risk of needing oxygen support or a ventilator if they were to contract COVID-19. While people with type O blood had a 50% reduced risk of having severe COVID-19.

Some explanation as to why type O blood has a reduced risk of severe COVID-19 might be people with type O are better able to recognize certain proteins as foreign, and then fight them off better, including proteins on virus surfaces.