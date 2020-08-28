Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’: Tarnished Performs ‘Shortcut’

We’ve got another fantastic tune from the Soo’s – Tarnished. Check out their performance of ‘Shortcut’ in this week’s Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’.



“We love classic rock because there is so much talent and great content. It has an energy and makes people want to move! Especially with what this year has had to bring, we feel that the world needs some classic rock n roll”.

The band is comprised of talented, Northern Michigan artists with Alex Traynor on vocals & lead guitar, Josh Fair on bass guitar, Nathan Webber on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, and Gary Croad playing the drums.

For more information about Tarnished and their up and coming performances, click here.