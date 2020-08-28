Federal Prosecutors Seek Retrial of Rep Larry Inman Despite Lawyer’s Case Dismissal Request

State Rep. Larry Inman may be heading back to court if federal prosecutors get their way.

After a failed impeachment effort and hours in court, Inman still represents the 104th House District covering Grand Traverse County.

He was indicted on federal corruption charges last year, including attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent. A jury acquitted him on the lying charge but was hung on the extortion and bribery counts.

Inman’s attorney moved for the case to be dismissed last month after being prompted by the court. That was nearly eight months after the trial ended.

U.S. district attorneys argue they’re entitled to a retrial in front of a new jury because the court is not authorized to request a motion from the defendant or raise the issue on its own.