Father Fred Foundation to Hold Fall Clothing Pop-Up Shop

The Father Fred Foundation is holding a pop-up clothing shop next week for those in need of fall clothing.

Guests aren’t allowed in the building right now so the foundation decided to bring their clothing to their parking lot to socially distance.

They did this with summer clothing and decided to continue with the idea as families look for back to school clothes.

The pop-up shops start next Tuesday and the foundation asks that you wear a mask and wear gloves or use hand sanitizer.

“We’re trying to be as accommodating as we can, we always listen to the story when they come in, when were up and running pre COVID we had some pretty firm limits on how much people could take and we’ve kind of loosened that up to make it easier for families,” said Sue Bauer, Volunteer Coordinator.

They are asking just one person per household come to the pop-up shop at a time and the Father Fred Foundation wants to remind people they’re not currently accepting clothing donations.