East Sabin Bottomlands to Get 3 New Footbridges with Grant Money

The Traverse City Track Club recently awarded the Grand Traverse Conservation District a grant to help establish a new trail.

The money will go towards three new footbridges in the east Sabin bottomlands.

They’ll go over these tributaries that feed into the Boardman River.

The conservation district tells us that this is just one of the phases to making the trail safer and officially adding this trail to their maps.

Parkland Steward Tom vitale says, “We want to get a bridge connection across the Boardman River at the former Sabin dam site, and that will help connect the west side over to the Keystone soccer fields. The ultimate goal it might be a full loop on the east Sabin side of things.”

The new footbridges should be added later this fall.