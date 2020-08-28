Cancer Survivor is “Bringing Hope Home” for Annual Fundraising Event

A Fredric resident is honoring the lives impacted by cancer by ‘bringing hope home’ for this year’s ‘Lights of Hope’ fundraiser. We chat with 3-year cancer survivor, Sandra Westover about her ‘virtual journey’ and how you can join her cause.

“Becoming a part of the American Cancer Society came after my brother passed away when he was only 38,” Westover said. “I wanted to honor my brother’s memory after he had lost his battle with cancer”. Westover then became even more involved after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “After being diagnosed with cancer, and then defeating it – this battle is even more personal than it was before”.

Westover is now the lead volunteer of the Michigan 1st Congressional District for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). She also takes part in many of the fundraising efforts by the cancer network, including the ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign. “‘Lights of Hope’ is done annually in Washington D.C with thousands of these beautiful luminarias lined around the Lincoln Memorial,” explained Westover. “These luminarias honor cancer survivors and those who’ve gone before us”.

Due to the pandemic, this large fundraising event is ‘bringing hope home’ for this year’s ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign.

From now through September 7, you can purchase a bag for a minimum of a $10 donation from Sandra Westover’s Lights of Hope Page. “I will personally make your Lights of Hope, bring it with me to D.C., send you a photo before the event, and try my best to find your LOH during the ceremony”.

For more information about the Lights of Hope fundraiser, and Sandra Westover’s journey, click here.