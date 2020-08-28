‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead in “Black Panther,” has died of cancer.

He was 43 years old.

Boseman played icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall before starring as T’Challa in Marvel’s hit cinematic universe.

He died at home with his family in the Los Angeles area after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

His family says, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much…From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”