Big Rapids Police Investigate Child Neglect Case

Big Rapids Police are investigating what led to a four-year-old boy wandering around without an adult and with no pants on.

Police say the boy had no pants on when they found him wandering around the intersection of Milton and Bjornson.

They found the boy’s mom at home and say what she told them on why he was without an adult outside doesn’t add up.

The boy was turned over to his grandmother.

The Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the case for possible charges.