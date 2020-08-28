9&10 News Speaks One-on-One with Vice President Pence Following Traverse City Rally

Vice President Mike Pence jetted into Traverse City on the heels of a Republican National Convention he admits was different, but also feels energized the Republican Party.

“Our Republican National convention was an effort to really give many everyday Americans a chance to come forward, and talk about the difference this President’s leadership has made all across the last 3 1/2 years when we rebuild our military, revived our economy, stood up for our values,” said Pence.

Pence returned to the site of one of his final rallies of the 2016 campaign before he and President Trump narrowly claimed Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. He believes the message he brought four years ago, can resonate again with voters in 2020.

“We saw the kind of trade deals in the USMCA, new trade deals with South Korea and others that really put American jobs and American workers first, so it’s that story of not just what we’re going to do, but I think Michigan’s going to vote for four more years of Donald Trump because it’s been promises made and promises kept,” said Pence.

And when asked what four more years of a Trump/Pence administration would mean for northern Michigan, the Vice President said this:

“I think the people of this region, people all across Michigan and all across America who share this President’s vision, who share our values, know that four more years of President Donald Trump’s going to mean more jobs, more opportunities and more progress for Michigan,” said Pence.