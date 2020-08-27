Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center Opts for Phase 4 Recommendations as Students Return

A local career tech center is getting ready to welcome students back next week.

But they’ll have students coming from school districts that are in different reopening phases.

The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center is making their final preparations for the start of the school year. They opted to follow Phase 4 recommendations for schools from the state, even though their building in is Wexford County which is in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan. That’s because some students are coming from schools currently in Phase 4.

“We took the stance right away that we had to go with the more stringent Phase 4, and really the difference between Phase 4 and Phase 5, they have the same recommendation or requirements, the difference is that in Phase 4 some are requirements and in Phase 5 some are recommend or strongly recommend,” said Director of CTE Tim Ringling.

Director of CTE Tim Ringling says things could start to get challenging if some schools are moved back to Phase 3.

“If Pine River and Marion are suddenly going into Phase 3 we’re going to continue to educate those kids while they’re at home. That’s going to be very difficult for us if that occurs, we’re going to have to really modify things and that’s going to put some extra pressure on our staff to be able to accommodate those that are home and those students that are coming,” said Ringling.

That’s why they’re hoping opting to phase four helps keep students safe and doors open.

“Students are here because they’re hands on learners, so we need to get a wrench in those students’ hands, we need a student to be on a welder or behind a camera so they’re learning a trade and they’re learning they’re craft by doing,” said Ringling.