UPDATE: Man Arrested, Four Children Safe After Standoff in Mancelona

Michigan State Police say a man has been arrested and four children are safe after an eight hour standoff on US-131 in Mancelona.

Police say Officer Brock Kimball was responding to a complaint of a man swerving at another vehicle in Emmet County.

The suspect then threw hot coffee on the officer and fled the scene.

Law enforcement caught up to the man in Mancelona and that is where the standoff started.

The standoff closed US-131 in both directions between Elder Road and Leonard Road in Antrim County.

US-131 reopened around 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect is now in the Antrim County Jail.

The Petoskey Public Safety Director says Officer Kimball went to the hospital with first degree burns and has since been released.

