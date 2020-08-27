Secretary of State Benson Warns of Robocalls Discouraging Mail-In Voting

Michigan’s Secretary of State says a robocall is going around targeting Detroit voters to deter voting by mail by using stereotypes and false information.

The calls have been made to registered Detroit voters from someone claiming to be with an organization called Project 1599.

That’s tied to far right extremists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’ll work with Attorney General Dana Nessel to dispel false rhetoric about voting and seek justice for targeted voters.

If you see false information related to voting, contact the Secretary of State’s office.

My office has received a recording of a robocall targeting Detroit voters using racially-charged stereotypes and false information to deter voting by mail. It is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote. https://t.co/lgNEh8mtvf — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 27, 2020