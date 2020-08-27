Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Makes a Stop in Traverse City

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through the Traverse City area these next two weeks.

The Weinermobile made a stop at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Park in Traverse City on August 27.

Traverse City was one of the stops on their year-long “Hot Dog Highways of America” tour.

The tour started in Madison, WI and headed through the U.P.

The Oscar Mayer “Hotdoggers” on tour are excited to be traveling the Midwest and meet those who visit them.

“It’s been like driving with a celebrity,” said Hotdogger Barb Heidcamp. “The Wienermobile is an American icon. It’s a 27 foot hot dog on wheels and it’s hard not to smile when you see it.”

The Wienermobile will be in the Traverse City area until Labor Day. You can find where they’re headed next on their Facebook page.