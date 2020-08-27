Newaygo Co Horse Becomes 3rd in Michigan with EEE

The health department says a Newaygo County horse has tested positive for a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.

Mosquitoes can transmit eastern equine encephalitis to both animals and people. This is the third Michigan horse to test positive for it this year.

Symptom include sudden fever, chills and body aches.

The health department recommends people use bug spray that contains DEET and wear long pants and sleeves to protect from mosquitoes.

To protect your horses and other domestic animals (such as dogs, sheep, and goats), measures could include the following:

Talking to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.

Placing livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitos are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Using an insect repellant on an animal that is approved for the species.

Eliminating standing water on the property—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

Contacting a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of the illness: fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.

To protect yourself and your family, here’s what you should do now:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved products, to exposed skin or clothing and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas. Overall, mosquito-borne illnesses, like EEE, will continue to pose a risk to both animals and humans until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.

A sanitarian for DHD#10 is currently performing mosquito trapping in Newaygo and Oceana counties to determine if there are mosquitos found with EEE.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, visit Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases.