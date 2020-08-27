MTM On The Road: Small Town Girls Sells Unique Home Decor, Offers Project Parties

Small Town Girls is a home decor shop that was started by three local women who were all facing some hard life changes.

With their individual creativity, they opened up their shop full of custom furniture, home decor, small gifts and much more.

The shop even offers project parties where you and your friends can get together and make your own home decor!

They have tons of different projects waiting for you.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie are taking one on and showing us everything inside this unique shop.