Movies with Meg: New Release Recommendations

Meg Weichman, creative director with the State Theatre in Traverse City and the Traverse City Film Festival gives us the lowdown on those new releases for home viewing. Weichman always offers a little bit of something for the whole family.

This week she’s talking about a northern Michigan movie theater set to open along with her recommendations about some must-see features on the big screen.

To hear Weichman’s recommendations click on the Zoom interview above.

For a direct link to the State Theatre in downtown Traverse City click here.

For a direct link to the Traverse City Film Festival click here.