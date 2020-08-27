Michigan, Other States Investigated for Moving COVID-19 Patients to Assisted Living Facilities

Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—all led by Democratic governors—are being asked to send data to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says executive orders in all four states may have endangered people in assisted living facilities.

The data request revolves around orders given to public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals.

The purpose of the orders was to free up space at overflowing hospitals. But the orders were criticized for putting people who are most at risk in jeopardy.

Gov. Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded in a joint statement calling the request nothing more than a transparent attempt to politicize the matter.

They also noted several Republican-led states made similar guidelines but were not asked for documents regarding nursing homes.