Michigan Attorney General Orders Assisted Living Facilities to Stop Charging $900 COVID-19 Fees

The state is sending cease and desist letters to 11 assisted living facilities that are accused of charging residents $900 COVID-19 fees.

CSIG Holding Co. based in Brighton has facilities in both Petoskey and Midland.

The attorney general’s office received 37 complaints about the company from residents and their families.

A company official told the AG’s office the fees were to offset costs from its COVID-19 response.

The company now has 10 days to respond or face a formal investigation.