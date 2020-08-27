Meals from the Mitten: Grilled Cherry-Chipotle Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Salsa

‘Meals from the Mitten’ author, Gina Ferwerda shows us how to turn a pork tenderloin into a very-cherry dish with a Michigan twist – served up with a side of zesty salsa.

“This is an easy – yet impressive recipe for summer if you don’t have a lot of time,” says Gina. “You can marinate this ahead of time and when you are ready to grill, this dish can be ready in less than 30 minutes. If you’re looking for a go-to salsa, this is my favorite recipe, whether or not you have fresh cherries. The adobo sauce is spicy, but brown sugar and cherries tone it down”.

Grilled Cherry-Chipotle Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Salsa

Ingredients

1 whole pork tenderloin (approximately 1 pound)

Marinade ½ cup vegetable oil ½ cup tart Montmorency cherry juice ¼ cup brown sugar Juice and zest of 2 limes 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 tablespoons adobo sauce 1 teaspoon salt

Cherry Salsa 6 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored (or 28 ounces canned tomatoes) ½ small onion, peeled (¼ cup) 1 small jalapeño, trimmed and seeded 2 cloves garlic ¼ cup fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon House Seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion, and smoked paprika) 1 cup sweet cherries, pitted and divided use



MAKE MARINADE

In a small bowl, mix together all marinade ingredients. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade, and pour the rest over the pork tenderloin in a resealable bag. Refrigerate the bag for at least 2 hours, or up to 12.

PREPARE PORK

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove pork from marinade, and discard used marinade. Grill pork for 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway through. Brush the pork with the reserved 2 tablespoons of marinade while grilling. Remove from grill, lightly tent with foil and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing. (Internal temperature should reach 145ºF for a slight pink inside or up to 160ºF for well-done.)

ASSEMBLE

Place pork on a cutting board and cut into desired slices. Sprinkle cut slices with Smoked House Seasoning. Drizzle ½ cup cherry salsa over pork, and garnish with fresh cilantro.