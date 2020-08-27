Mackinac Island Fudge Festival Kicks Off Friday

Friday is the start to Mackinac Island’s annual Fudge Festival and we are getting a sneak peek!

The festival celebrates all things fudge on the island. While COVID-19 has forced organizers to make a few changes this year, they are excited to be able to continue the fudge celebration safely.

Each of the island’s fudge shops will have different specials and demonstrations on how fudge is made.

Sanders Chocolate & Ice Cream Shoppee has a fun spin the wheel of fudge fortune game.

Joann’s Fudge is also hosting a drawing for a special gift bag of fudge, taffy, brittle, and other tasty goodies.

While there are limited in-person events, there is also a slew of virtual events this year.

To see the full schedule of both in-person and virtual events, click here.