Ludington Outdoor Art Display Features Van Gogh, James Abbott

For the first time ever, The Detroit Institute of Arts is featuring famous artists’ work in downtown Ludington.

The institute calls this program “Inside Out” for a reason. It selects pieces from its collection of high-quality art reproductions and displays them at outdoor locations all across Michigan.

There are eight pieces on display featuring artists like Van Gogh and James Abbott.

Ludington also is providing the first traveling piece, with one of the pieces riding along on the S.S. Badger to Wisconsin.

Executive Director Andrew Skinner says, “The Inside Out program is the perfect program to allow people to get out, explore their community, and to see artwork that they normally don’t get a chance to see. A lot of people in this area don’t get a chance to travel to Detroit to see great works of art like this, so this is a great way to bring it to them.”

The artwork is on display until mid-November.