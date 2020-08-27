Kinglsey Moms Make Virtual Learning Facebook Support Group

As students return to learning this fall, the new option of virtual learning may be overwhelming for parents who have to help their students stay on top of their studies.

“It’s easy to feel alone when you’re starting out something new,” said Jenna Genereaux. “And for a lot of us, virtual is new or homeschooling is new.”

Jenna Genereaux and Jill Achard both have their students virtually learning this year. They had the same overwhelming feeling, and decided to start a Facebook group for parents of virtual learners to connect and ask questions.

“There are lots of parents in the community that are having some concerns regarding the virtual schooling,” said Jill Achard. “By coming together, we can have parents that can post their questions regarding that.”

The goal of the page is to connect parents in the Kingsley, Traverse City and surrounding areas, who have students in the same grade and may be of help to answer questions.

“Parents can search out and see if you have a child that’s in second grade, they have a child in second grade,” said Achard. “If there’s a particular question that your child has, you can reach out to those parents and say ‘my child had a question and do you happen to know any resources to get the answer?’.”

Achard and Genereaux have over 200 parents on the page so far, and have seen one common fear among parents in the group.

“The thing I’ve seen the most in the comments is the biggest fear is the fear of failure,” said Genereaux. “The fear that they’re not going to be good enough to be able to teach their kids and keep them on track.”

The moms don’t want to replace the help teachers and school districts can give, they just want to be there for support.

“We’ve been getting a lot of private messages of parents asking how do I get on the Chromebook, how do I get on Google classroom. We’re doing the best we can to reach out to those parents and give them those resources,” said Achard. “If we don’t have the answers, we ask them to go back to their schools and back to their administration and get those answers.”

Their top tips for virtual learning and first-time homeschooling parents are: