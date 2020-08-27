Hook & Hunting: Manistee Monster Mania Fishing Tournament

This weekend, Tournament Trail will be hosting their 4th and final fishing tournament in Manistee.

Men, women and children are all invited.

Registration begins Friday at 5pm at the Douglas Park Parking Lot in Manistee. Then the tournament begins Saturday morning at 6:30.

Anglers will be judged on the three best fish that they catch.

Scotty Mac, director of the Lake Michigan Tournament Trail, says he hopes to see new faces, boats and teams this weekend in Manistee:

“If you’ve got a boat and you like to fish for salmon and trout on the lake, it is a big lake fishing tournament, so you can’t fish out on the harbor or in the rivers, but if that’s your bag, come and give it a shot, we would love to see you,” says Mac.

Pandemic protocols are in place with drive through weigh-ins, virtual meetings and individual awards.

For more information on rules and how to register go to: Watson Country Ram/Jeep Manistee Monster Mania