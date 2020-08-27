HBA of Michigan Urges Governor Whitmer to Address Housing Crisis

The Home Builders Association of Michigan is looking to make housing in Michigan more affordable.

Now they’re trying to get Governor Whitmer on board.

Today the Home Builders Association of Michigan sent Governor Whitmer a letter that outlines their concerns of what putting the housing crisis on hold could do.

They included a fifteen step recommendation of how to put affordable housing back in the hands of working Michiganders.

Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO, Bob Filka says, “From a state perspective we ought to adjust our policies to reward those communities who are taking those housing challenges seriously.”

Their recommendations will give local communities resources to attract housing investments.