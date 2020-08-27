Grand Traverse Co. Jail Receives Evaluation on Medical, Mental Health Services

A National Commission on Correctional Health Care report shows the Grand Traverse County Jail has adequate resources for medical and mental health services.

The County Board of Commissioners called for an assessment into the jail’s services back in March.

A third party completed their review last month.

The report shows that overall medical care appeared to be good and adequate at the jail.

They said jail staff is committed to their duties and taking care of patients.

The assessment also showed that providers at the jail were liberal with prescribing medications.

They said medication use seemed unusually high compared to other facilities of similar sizes.