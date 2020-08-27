Fife Lake, Springfield Township to Hold Meeting for Restoring EMS Services

Fife Lake-Springfield Township EMS is suspended right now.

Thursday night, the townships are hoping to find a solution to the issue.

The suspension began on Monday.

The townships had two full time EMS personnel on staff working overtime hours to keep the service running.

The townships were unable to hire any more EMS workers to continue 24-7 coverage, so their services were suspended.

This comes as the two townships are working on a merger agreement with Kalkaska County EMS that would provide more staff.

Until an agreement is made, the township will be relying on surrounding EMS in Kalkaska and Grand Traverse Counties.

Mutual aid partners in Kalkaska County, Paradise Township, and Blair Township will provide emergency services.

The townships will work towards restoring the services at Thursday’s meeting that starts at six.