Fife Lake EMS Teams with Kalkaska County EMS

Fife Lake Township EMS services are still suspended because of staffing issues.

For now they are partnering with Kalkaska County during the day, and using their mutual aid agreements with Blair Township, Paradise, and Kalkaska at night.

Part of the Fife Lake EMS millage funds will go towards funding their partnership with Kalkaska.

At Thursday night’s board of commissioners meeting, they explained how the partnership will work. “Kalkaska has taken over as of Wednesday with a vehicle in our bay. They are housed in Fife Lake Township from 10 a.m to 10 p.m,” said zoning supervisor, Debbie Rodriguez.

The contract for Fife Lake’s merger with Kalkaska County EMS is set to be drafted on Monday.