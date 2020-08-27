Federal Judge Temporarily Stops CARES Act Rule Pushed by Secretary of Education DeVos

A federal judge is halting a rule from the U.S. Secretary of Education that would have allowed federal COVID-19 relief funding to be kept away from K-12 public schools.

Michigan has partnered with California to lead a coalition of states and school districts in a lawsuit against education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

She issued a rule that would have limited the ability of public schools to use federal funds provided under the CARES Act.

Funding meant for lower income districts would have been steered toward private schools under the rule.

The judge has granted a preliminary injunction meaning the department can’t enforce the rule until a decision on the case is made.