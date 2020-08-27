FDA Authorizes Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

A rapid COVID-19 test has just received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The antigen test, made by Abbott, can detect the virus in 15 minutes.

Studies done by Abbott and several research universities found this test correctly identifies positive cases 97% of the time and has an accurate negative reading 98% of the time.

Abbott says the test is the size of a credit card and will cost $5.

It also comes with a free mobile app to display results.

Abbott says it expects to make 50 million tests a month by October.

Antigen tests typically aren’t as reliable as traditional tests because they look for pieces of the virus not its genetic material, but they tend to be quicker, less expensive and less invasive.