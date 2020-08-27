Espresso Bay ‘Travel Michigan Series’ Celebrates Coffee and The Great Lakes State
Celebrating the Great Lakes state through coffee is what Espresso Bay in Traverse City is highlighting. The line up of coffee includes seven flavors all featuring a Michigan landmark or community.
Owner of Espresso Bay coffee shop, Dan Guy says it’s a way for people who might not be traveling that much this summer to still embrace the areas that make Michigan unique. Everything from “Belle Isle” that includes a blueberry-vanilla flavor to a “Sleeping Bear” cinnamon-vanilla flavor is part of the lineup.
People can come into the coffee shop and order a cup of any of the Travel Michigan Series or buy a sample package with all the flavors.
To see all seven flavors and to place an order from Espresso Bay click here for their website.