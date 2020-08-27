Cadillac Vets Serving Vets 5K Trail Nears Completion

The Veterans Serving Veterans group in Cadillac continues to make progress on projects at the memorial park.

The 5K trail they started on this spring is almost finished. Crews cleared brush and trees along the 3.1 mile stretch and have now fertilized and seeded the ground along the path.

The trail will be open to the community and will also serve as a high school cross country course and a cross country ski trail in the winter.

Richard Munson, a Vietnam veteran and park volunteer, says, “Ups and downs, twists and turns, straight stretches where they can stretch their legs out and run, and some areas where they’re going to have to be careful because there are some tight turns and narrow runways. It’s got a good variety…They are all welcome, anybody that can walk it or run it.”

Veterans Serving Veterans is always looking for volunteers to help with their projects.