BREAKING: Man Leads Police on Chase, Standoff After Assaulting Petoskey Police Officer

Michigan State Police say there is a standoff in Mancelona with a man who assaulted a Petoskey police officer.

They say he lead officers on a chase to Antrim County.

US-131 near Elder Road is closed due to a standoff with police.

The suspect has several children in the vehicle with him.

Police say that he is not communicating with him, but he is talking to local news stations.

They say the Petoskey police officer was responding to a complaint of a man swerving at another vehicle.

The Petoskey officer is being treated at a local hospital.

